HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Texans issued the following announcement statement:

Former Houston Texans WR Andre Johnson has been named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the third consecutive year. Johnson, who was the inaugural member of the Texans’ Ring of Honor, joins 15 modern-era finalists for the Class of 2024.

Through Johnson’s 12 seasons with the Texans (2003-14), he became the all-time leader in nearly every category, including career receptions (1,012), receiving yards (13,597), receiving touchdowns (64) and 100-yard games (51). Additionally, Johnson holds multiple single-game records for the Texans, including most receptions (14), receiving yards (273) and receiving touchdowns (three) in a game.

Johnson started in all 169 games he appeared in and led the team in receptions and receiving yards in 10 of those seasons. He set the single-season franchise record for receptions with 115 in 2008 and receiving yards with 1,598 in 2012. Johnson also had a stretch of 133 consecutive games played with a reception (11/6/05 to 12/21/14) and scored 64 career touchdowns with the Texans, which marks the second most in franchise history.

Following his final two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans, Johnson signed a one-day contract with the Texans that allowed him to retire as a member of the organization. The team honored him on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 during their game against the Arizona Cardinals, when they inducted him as the inaugural member of the Texans’ Ring of Honor at halftime.

Johnson, who founded the Andre Johnson Foundation in 2003 as a way to give back to the community, finished his career with 1,062 catches for 14,185 yards and 70 touchdowns. He was a four-time All-Pro selection (2006, 2008-09, 2012) and seven-time Pro Bowler (2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014).

The Hall of Fame selection committee will reveal their 2024 Class at NFL Honors during the week leading up to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. The class will then be enshrined over the summer in Canton, Ohio. While there is no set number for any class of enshrinees, the Committee’s current bylaws do stipulate that between 4-9 new members will be selected each year. Every candidate must receive at least 80 percent of the vote from the Selection Committee at the annual meeting before he can be elected.