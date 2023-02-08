LAS VEGAS (AP) — The WNBA is investigating Dearica Hamby’s allegations that the Las Vegas Aces bullied and manipulated her for being pregnant, the league said in a statement Wednesday.

It was the first time the league acknowledged it was looking into the situation. The players’ union had pushed for an inquiry into whether Hamby’s rights under the league’s 2020 labor agreement were violated, as well as state and federal laws.

Hamby made her allegations after being traded Jan. 21 to the Los Angeles Sparks. The Aces were trying to clear up salary-cap room to sign two-time MVP Candace Parker, who agreed to a deal Jan. 28.

Hamby agreed to a two-year contract extension with Las Vegas in June. After she was traded, she posted on Instagram: “Being traded is a part of the business. Being lied to, bullied, manipulated, and discriminated against is not.”

Hamby, who is pregnant with her second child, stuck by her words in her introductory news conference with the Sparks.

Aces President Nikki Fargas responded to Hamby’s comments Tuesday during Parker’s introductory news conference, but didn’t use Hamby’s name in saying that “our players and their families will always be in the forefront of who we are as a franchise.”

“We are here to assemble the best team possible, and when putting together a team, there are times when trades will happen,” Fargas said. “But that’s for us to also remain competitive. The moves we’ve made, obviously, have given us the flexibility we needed to sign (those) players.”

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports