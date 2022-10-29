HOUSTON (KIAH) BREGMAN!! Houston Astros Alex Bregman hits a 2-run home run that increases the #Astros lead to 5-0 in the bottom 5th. #WorldSeries.

Houston Astros Alex Bregman hits a two-run home run during the fifth inning in Game 2 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Houston Astros’ Alex Bregman hits a two-run home run during the fifth inning in Game 2 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Houston Astros’ Alex Bregman hits a two-run home run during the fifth inning in Game 2 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Houston.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Houston Astros’ Alex Bregman celebrates his two-run homerun in the dugout during the fifth inning in Game 2 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Houston Astros’ Alex Bregman celebrates his two-run homerun with Yordan Alvarez during the fifth inning in Game 2 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Here are more moments from Bregman… ]

Follow our Twitter updates during the game!

Houston Astros’ Alex Bregman hits a double during the 10th inning in Game 1 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) during Game 4 of an American League Championship baseball series against the New York Yankees, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman speaks to the media ahead of Game 1 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Houston. Game 1 of the series starts Friday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, left, and Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve speak during batting practice ahead of Game 1 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Houston. Game 1 of the series starts Friday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman throws to first getting the out on Philadelphia Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto during the third inning in Game 2 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) breaks his bat during the second inning in Game 1 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)