BRAMPTON, Ontario (AP) — Aerin Frankel stopped 18 shots and the United States shut out Germany 3-0 in the women’s world hockey championship quarterfinals Thursday.

Amanda Kessel, Hannah Bilka and Abbey Murphy each scored a goal as the Americans booked a spot in the semifinal.

German goaltender Sandra Abstreiter made 49 saves in Germany’s smallest margin of defeat to the Americans ever.

The Americans are looking to win the tournament for the first time since 2019 after losses to Canada in 2021 and 2022. The 2020 women’s world hockey championship was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United States has nine women’s worlds titles to Canada’s 12.

Germany’s best result at the tournament is a fourth-place finish in 2017.

CZECHIA 2, FINLAND 1

Katerina Mrazova had two points, including the game-winning goal, as Czechia defeated Finland to advance to the semifinals.

Czech goaltender Blanka Skodova turned away 41 of 42 shots. Finnish netminder Anni Keisala made 20 saves in the outing.

Finland forward Viivi Vainikka opened the scoring at 15:18 of the first period, but Czechia replied with unanswered second-period goals from Natalie Mlynkova and Mrazova.

It’s the fourth straight time the Czechs and Finns have played in the women’s world hockey championship quarterfinal, and the second consecutive time Czechia has knocked Finland out of the tournament.

