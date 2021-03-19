Astros Foundation donates money for in memoriam playground

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Astros Foundation is donating $65,000 to Brazosport ISD to fund an in memoriam playground at Madge Griffith Elementary School. The playground is being built to remember young Astros super fan Josiah McIntyre, who tragically died in September 2020.

McIntyre was a dedicated fan of the Astros and his favorite player, Carlos Correa. A GoFundMe campaign was created towards the goal of building a playground at Madge Griffith to honor his memory. The donation by the Astros Foundation will cover the full goal that was established by the GoFundMe campaign.

“We were deeply saddened by Josiah’s tragic passing, and we are honored that we can help celebrate his memory by supporting this community and providing the funds to get this playground built,” said Twila Carter, Astros Senior Vice President of Community Affairs and Executive Director of the Astros Foundation. “We thank Brazosport ISD for their partnership, and we look forward seeing this playground serve many young children for years to come.”