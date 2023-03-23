HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s your chance to match the Houston Astros Opening Day uniforms! Opening day is March 30th for your Houston Astros, so it’s time to gear up! Starting April 1, you can get the special Houston Astros Gold Collection from any Academy Sports and Outdoors in your area. There are 32 local stores but you can also order online.

Commemorate your hometown team second World Series win in history with some new gear from the Houston Astros Gold Collection from Nike and New Era. Jerseys, T-shirts, head wear and a lot more from the World Series Championship win will be available for purchase.