Astros, Maldonado agree to contract extension

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON, TEXAS – APRIL 09: Martin Maldonado #15 of the Houston Astros in action against the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park on April 09, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Happy Earth Compost

ABC13 9PM News EVERY night on CW39 Houston

Severe Forecast Friday - Adam Krueger

CW39 Houston headlines - Sharron Melton

LIVE in Minneapolis - Craig Treadway

Verdict reaction - Shannon LaNier

Star Harvey with Amber Wheeler CW39 8-9am

Bus stop, 7-Day, & Carwash forecasts - Star Harvey

Reaction to Chauvin Conviction - Sharron Melton

Chauvin verdict reaction in Houston - Shannon LaNier

Frost Advisory, Freeze Advisory, Fire Weather Warning - Adam Krueger

VERDICT: DEREK CHAUVIN FOUND GUILTY ON ALL THREE COUNTS

VERDICT REACTION - Shannon LaNier

Mars "Ingenuity" Helicopter Reaction Follow w/ Jim Reuter

DC Rep. Bush - Chauvin Verdict Reaction

DC Rep Bass - Chauvin Verdict Reaction

DC Speaker Pelosi - Chauvin Verdict Reaction

DC Beatty - Chauvin Verdict Reaction

VERDICT: DEREK CHAUVIN FOUND GUILTY ON ALL THREE COUNTS

valet careers

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Astros and gold glove catcher Martin Maldonado agreed to a one year contract extension on Wednesday.

Maldonado has spent that last two seasons in Houston behind the plate, playing a significant role in the Astros young pitching staff. In 2020, the Astros used a team record 15 rookie pitchers.

Offensively, Maldonado was one of the top clutch hitters in the American League last year, hitting a club-best .375 with runners in scoring position, which was tops among all catchers and ranked 7th overall in the AL. His 1.137 OPS with RISP ranked third overall in the AL.

In 2007, Maldonado signed a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers and eventually made his major league debut in 2011. Since then he’s played for the Angels, Cubs and Royals.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Oklahoma High School Scores

Don't Miss