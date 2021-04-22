Astros, Maldonado agree to contract extension

HOUSTON, TEXAS – APRIL 09: Martin Maldonado #15 of the Houston Astros in action against the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park on April 09, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Astros and gold glove catcher Martin Maldonado agreed to a one year contract extension on Wednesday.

Maldonado has spent that last two seasons in Houston behind the plate, playing a significant role in the Astros young pitching staff. In 2020, the Astros used a team record 15 rookie pitchers.

Offensively, Maldonado was one of the top clutch hitters in the American League last year, hitting a club-best .375 with runners in scoring position, which was tops among all catchers and ranked 7th overall in the AL. His 1.137 OPS with RISP ranked third overall in the AL.

In 2007, Maldonado signed a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers and eventually made his major league debut in 2011. Since then he’s played for the Angels, Cubs and Royals.