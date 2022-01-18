SUGAR LAND, Texas (KIAH) — The Sugar Land minor-league baseball team has swatted away its Skeeters nickname.

The Triple-A team will announce its new branding next Saturday at a launch party at Constellation Field from 4 to 7 p.m. The new nickname is rumored to be something that is closely aligned to its parent team, the Houston Astros.

The team was named the Skeeters when it debuted as an independent baseball team in 2012. Sugar Land joined the Atlantic League in the same year and won two league championships.

A majority stake in the Skeeters was purchased by Astros owner Jim Crane and became the team’s Triple-A affiliate before the 2021 season.

The team will also announce details of a preseason exhibition game at Constellation Field during the launch party, as well as Astros officials discussing other renovations to the stadium in preparation for the 2022 season.

There will also be appearances by Astros prospects, Sugar Land manager Mickey Storey, along with live music, fireworks, inflatable attractions, tours of the clubhouse and other attractions.

Tickets for the watch party are $1, with proceeds going to the Astros Foundation.