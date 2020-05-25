Astros open MMP, West Palm Beach, Fla. facilities for individual workouts

This Memorial Day, Major League Baseball takes its first step toward a return to the traditional pass time. Since the shut-down in mid March, Spring Training had to be postponed due to coronavirus.

Starting today, the Houston Astros will be able to conduct limited individual workouts at Minute Maid Park and their Spring Training facility in West Palm Beach, Fla., general manager James Click said Sunday night.

Click adds that at each facility, six players are scheduled today for staggered individual workouts under strict protocols and guidelines. For instance, players are not allowed to workout in groups. A few of the MLB coaches who live near MMP will be there. However, drills will be limited to an individual basis and in ways players are unable to simulate at home. Each pitcher will also have to throw their own set of baseballs.

Clearance was acquired from the MLB, team doctors, local government, and the CDC to make it all possible.

MLB is implementing strict safety protocol for the game to return. They are also expected to make a proposal this week to the Players Association regarding financial compensation.

