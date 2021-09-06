Astros return for six-game home stand

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH)- The Astros are coming home for a six-game home stand and in need of the fan support! After going 4-5 on their latest road trip, the team still holds a four and half game lead over the Mariners in the American League west division, with less than a month left of the regular season.

If you need anymore reason to see one of the best teams in baseball right now, the Astros have a few incentives:

Starting with Alex Bregman Bobblehead, presented by H-E-B on Sept. 6, a Lance McCullers Jr. Bobblehead on Sept. 10, and First Responders Appreciation Night, on Sept. 11.

Also, the Houston Astros, in partnership with Houston Methodist, will once again host free COVID-19 vaccinations at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, Sept. 7 from 5-8 p.m. in the Union Station Lobby. No appointment is required and participants can get vaccinated with or without a ticket to that night’s game.

Everyone 12 years of age and older is eligible to receive a first- or second-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine through a walk-up appointment at the event. No pre-registration is required. There is no cost for the vaccine and insurance is not required. Minors under 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who must sign a consent form on their behalf.

Participants will receive two free tickets to the game that evening vs. the Seattle Mariners or to one of the upcoming games vs. the Tampa Bay Rays (Sept. 28-30) or Oakland A’s (Oct. 1-3).

Go out and support the Astros as we get through the back half of the season. We are less than a month away from the playoffs!