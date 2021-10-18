Fans cheer as Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez pitches during the first inning in Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Astros fans who can’t make it out to Boston for Games 3-5 of the American League Championship Series have one big place to watch their team this week.

The Astros are opening Minute Maid Park to host watch parties for fans to watch the ALCS from Fenway Park. The first two games of the series took place at MMP on Friday and Saturday, with the Astros and Red Sox tied at a game apiece.

Watch parties are back at MMP! We'll have live music, food trucks, yard games and more outside the ballpark before watching the game on El Grande.



ℹ️: https://t.co/HiU7SkpUM7 pic.twitter.com/RD3xRYnp3F — Houston Astros (@astros) October 17, 2021

Prior to each away game, the fun will begin two hours before first pitch with a Postseason Street Fest on Crawford Street, where fans can enjoy live music, food trucks, yard games, unique photo opportunities with the For The H themed container mural and mobile mural, along with much more before heading into Minute Maid Park to watch the Astros on the videoboard. Orbit and the Coca-Cola Shooting Stars will also be a part of the watch party fun.

Fans can enter the watch parties through the South Home Plate, Left Field and Left Center Gates beginning two hours before first pitch. Seating is general admission in the lower bowl and proceeds made from ticket sales will benefit The Astros Foundation. Concession stands in the stadium will be open for food and beverage purchase during the watch parties.

Admission is $1, with all proceeds going to the Astros Foundation. Parking will be available in the North and South Diamond Lots for $10.

Monday and Tuesday’s games, Games 3 and 4, will start at 7:07 p.m. Houston time. Game 5 on Wednesday will start at 4:08 p.m. The gates at Minute Maid Park will open two hours before first pitch.

For more information on the Astros Postseason Watch Parties, please visit www.astros.com/watchparty.