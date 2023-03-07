HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s an international competition that could loosely be described as baseball’s World Cup.
The World Baseball Classic starts Tuesday, and 14 players from the Houston Astros organization are leaving the team’s spring training camp to participate in it.
“I just want them to come away healthy, and I want them to come back healthy,.” Astros Manager Dusty Baker said.
Among the Astros representing their home countries in the WBC are the two starting middle infielders.
Second baseman Jose Altuve and shortstop Jeremy Pena will actually square off against each other when Venezuela and the Dominican Republic play their first game of the classic on Saturday.
Altuve’s Astros teammate, pitcher Luis Garcia, will join him on Team Venezuela.
“I’m really excited,” Garcia said. “I can’t wait for WBC to start.”
Players will return to Astros spring training once their teams are eliminated from the World Baseball Classic, but for those reaching the championship game, that won’t be until March 21.
They’ll still be able to participate in several preseason games before the regular season starts at home against the Chicago White Sox on March 30.