HOUSTON (KIAH) This afternoon, Rawlings announced that Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña and Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker were named 2022 Gold Glove winners.

Rawlings is announcing all 2022 Gold Glove Award winners this afternoon on the Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show, televised by ESPN.

Peña made history, becoming the first rookie shortstop ever to earn a Gold Glove Award (source: Elias). Entering this season, only 11 rookies overall had won Gold Gloves (source: Elias). Peña is also the first Astros rookie at any position to earn a Gold Glove Award.

Like Peña, Tucker is also a first-time winner of the award. Pena is the third Astros shortstop to win a Gold Glove, joining Carlos Correa (2021) and Roger Metzger (1973). Tucker is the third Astros outfielder to win a Gold Glove and the first since Michael Bourn, who won it in back-to-back seasons (2009-10). Outfielder Cesar Cedeno has the Astros club record with five Gold Glove Awards (1972-76).

Peña was outstanding defensively in what was his first season in the Major Leagues. In 2022, he led all American League shortstops in Defensive Runs Saved (15) and Defensive WAR (2.4). He also ranked tied for third in the AL in Zone Rating (.823). Tucker was also stellar defensively in 2022. His 14 Defensive Runs Saved were tops among AL right-fielders while his eight outfield assists were tied for second. Tucker also was named to his first All-Star team this season.

As a club, the Astros ranked third in the Majors in Defensive Runs Saved with 67.