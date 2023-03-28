HOUSTON (KIAH) – Academy Sports is gearing up for Astros opening day in a very special way. Twenty-seven lucky youth athletes from the Astros Foundation will be awarded a shopping spree at the Academy Sports and Outdoors store on Wednesday.

That’s just ahead of the Astros Opening Day game that will be held at Minute Maid Park in downtown Houston Thursday March 30. Academy will be donating $5,400 to the kids of the foundation, giving each kid $200 in shopping money to gear up for Astros season. The kids will be able to choose from Academy’s wide assortment of Astros apparel and headwear, baseball and softball gear, and much more. The giveaway will kick off Wednesday, March 29 at 6 p.m. at the Academy Sports’ Bunker Hill location on Katy Freeway.

Earlier this month, the same group of 27 kids traveled to Uvalde, TX with the Astros Youth Foundation to participate in Uvalde Little League’s Opening Day. They presented each of their Uvalde opponents with a small token before their exhibition matchup.

As the official sporting goods retailer of the Houston Astros, Academy will also be selling the teams new Gold Collection at all Houston-area locations and online beginning this Saturday on April 1.