HOUSTON (KIAH) If you’re thinking about hosting a place to stay during the upcoming baseball championship World Series, Airbnb has some information you should know.

Airbnb said baseball championship games bring bigger economic opportunity with rentals in Houston (and Atlanta) hosted during the series last year. Brand hosts earned over $8 million during the games.

For those looking to rent, Airbnb is offering top safety tips for fans preparing to head to Houston and Philadelphia this week.

With the most wonderful time of the year for fans of America’s favorite pastime now officially in full swing, Houston and Philadelphia are going to cleat to cleat to secure the trophy.

With the return of major events this year, Airbnb helps cities use existing space to scale accommodations and absorb influxes of visitors, all while creating economic opportunities for residents and local small businesses.

When Houston and Atlanta were home to the Big Baseball Championship last year, local Hosts collectively earned over $8 million by welcoming more than 14,000 guest arrivals from around the world, generating significant economic activity for both cities. Airbnb

For those interested in earning extra income by hosting their home during big events, they can visit airbnb.com/host to learn how much their property could make on Airbnb, sign up for a hosting webinar, read about how Airbnb supports Hosts and much more.

With the first championship game s happening in Houston, travelers can still find safe, affordable options with Houston and Philadelphia Airbnb Hosts, too.

Airbnb is sharing some safety tips to help guests prepare to cheer on their favorite teams over the next week:

Fans can keep themselves, their payments, and their personal information protected by staying on our secure platform throughout the entire process— from communication to booking and payment. Airbnb will never ask for payment for anything outside of our site, through email, or through a third-party booker. When looking for listings, always go directly to Airbnb.com or the Airbnb app.

Search and Book with Confidence: Guests can get exactly what they're looking for by taking advantage of our many search filters, like price, home type, and amenities. They should be sure to read the host's profile and listing description thoroughly—paying special attention to the amenities, house rules or trip requirements, and the cancellation policy.

Read the Ratings and Reviews: Guests can look through feedback from past guests to help find the right fit for them. They'll see ratings on several quality dimensions, like cleanliness and accuracy, and detailed reviews with authentic feedback about the experience. Guests can only leave a review after they've stayed with that specific host, so they know the feedback they're seeing is based on actual experiences.

Get Questions Answered: Our secure messaging tool is a safe and easy way to ask a potential host any questions about their home or experience before booking. After booking, guests can also message their hosts to coordinate check-in and stay in touch throughout their trip—something that will be particularly important in Houston and Philadelphia as fans descend on the cities for the games. For example, the host can provide guidance on the right public transportation to get from their listing to the stadiums, etc.

Do a Safety Check: Once guests arrive at the home, they should make sure to know where all relevant emergency equipment and safety information is located. If it's not clear where to find something like the first aid kit, fire extinguisher or smoke alarm, guests should not hesitate to ask their host. It's always better to be prepared.

Respecting Neighbors: Remember that when booking an Airbnb listing, guests are not just entering that home—they're joining a community. Whether on vacation at a single-family home or a condo, guests will be surrounded by neighbors who will be maintaining normal work schedules and may have small kids. It's important to be mindful of noise and respectful of their spaces.

Remember that when booking an Airbnb listing, guests are not just entering that home—they’re joining a community. Whether on vacation at a single-family home or a condo, guests will be surrounded by neighbors who will be maintaining normal work schedules and may have small kids. It’s important to be mindful of noise and respectful of their spaces. If Anything Isn’t Right, Reach Out: If a guest arrives at a home and something’s not quite right, reach out to us.