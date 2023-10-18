HOUSTON (KIAH) — A lot of folks will be traveling between Houston and Dallas for ALCS Games 3 and 4. Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger said the weather should be nice with no rain in the forecast. Krueger has more about temps and times for those traveling to Arlington.

If you’re staying in Houston for the games, the Houston Astros invite you to watch on the jumbotron with other Astros fans at Minute Maid Park. Here is the schedule and links for your $2 vouchers.

ALCS

Game 3 – October 18

At Minute Maid Park

First Pitch: 7:03pm

Watch Party: 5:00pm

Game 4 – October 19

At Minute Maid Park

First Pitch: 7:03pm

Watch Party: 5:00pm

Game 5 – October 20*

At Minute Maid Park

First Pitch: 4:07pm

Watch Party: 2:00pm

