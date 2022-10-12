HOUSTON (KIAH) Time to celebrate the Astros! Street fests are underway in downtown Houston this week as the Astros play in the ALDS.

Game tickets are also available but you can join the festivities on the street outside Minute Maid Park.

More >> Postseason 2022 | Houston Astros (mlb.com)

Events are also held during ever home game of the American League Division Series in the Plaza for pregame Street Fests. You can enjoy live music, food trucks, yard games, one-of-a-kind photo ops, and more as the excitement builds for first pitch.

Dates to attend are October 13th and 17th.