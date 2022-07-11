HOUSTON (AP) – Now that the full All-Star squads have been announced, look for the rosters to start changing.

Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez, picked as a first-time All-Star, will miss the game July 19 at Dodger Stadium because of an injured right hand that’s gotten worse. He was put on the 10-day injured list Sunday and returned to Houston for treatment, according to manager Dusty Baker.

Álvarez originally hurt his hand June 18 against the White Sox and has been dealing with soreness and inflammation since then. The Astros expect him to miss the next two series and possibly return after the All-Star break.

“Yordan has been suffering with the injury for a couple weeks and it’s gotten worse,” Baker said. “We decided the only way to get this well is to try to use these (series) before the break coincide with the 10 that he has to be on the IL.”

Álvarez has 26 home runs this season and leads the American League with a .653 slugging percentage and an OPS of 1.058.

Justin Verlander, Framber Valdez, Jose Altuve, and Kyle Tucker round out the list of Astros players making the 2022 All-Star team.