HOUSTON (KIAH) — The first two games for the American League Division Series between the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners are now set for Tuesday and Thursday at Minute Maid Park.

Game 1 of the best-of-five series begins on Tuesday at 2:37 p.m. The Astros will start Justin Verlander, while Seattle is likely to send Morgan Gilbert to the mound.

Game 2 of the series will be on Thursday at the same start time of 2:37 p.m.

Both games will be televised on TBS. The games will also be streamed on MLB.TV with a pay-tv subscription.