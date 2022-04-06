HOUSTON (KIAH) — Everyone knows that Houston Astros fans are passionate about their team, but they might be really frugal when buying team swag.

According to a study, Astros fans are ranked at the top of other Major League Baseball fans for spending the least on team merchandise and gear annually.

FinanceBuzz conducted a survey recently, asking over 1,200 MLB fans across every franchise asking how much they spend on merchandise, food and drinks while supporting their favorite team.

The survey found that Astros fans spend an annual average amount of $102.39 on team merchandise, the lowest in the league. Pittsburgh Pirates fans spend only 19 cents more than Astros fans ($102.58), followed by Toronto Blue Jays fans ($104.95), Boston Red Sox fans ($106.89) and Colorado Rockies fans ($109.07).

Astros fans spend $66 less than the league average, which is $168.74. Ironically, the fans that spend the most root for the Atlanta Braves, the team the Astros faced and lost in the 2021 World Series. Braves fans spend an average of just over $453 annually.

FinanceBuzz

Astros fans are also cheap on buying beer and alcohol at the games. Houston fans spend an annual average of $18 on alcoholic beverages at games, the fifth lowest in MLB. Detroit Tigers fans are the cheapest, spending an average of $15. The league average is $27.77.

However, the Astros are hoping their fans will be ready to open their wallets for new Astros gear, as the team will reveal its new Nike City Connect uniforms at the team’s FanFest on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Minute Maid Park. There will also be autograph sessions, photo opportunities, fan forums, games and more.

And the good news for frugal Astros fans is that admission to the FanFest is only $1, with all proceeds benefitting the Astros Foundation.

For more information on the FanFest, go to Astros.com/FanFest.