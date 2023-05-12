HOUSTON (KIAH) — Astros second baseman Jose Altuve will make his season debut on Friday night when he begins his rehab assignment with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

He will be in action for the first time since March when he joins the Space Cowboys when they face the El Paso Chihuahuas at Constellation Field.

Altuve has been out since he suffered a broken right thumb in the World Baseball Classic in March and began to hit and field again last week while the Astros were in Seattle.

It is a surprise to see Altuve back in action this quickly. The prognosis was that he would take about two months to recover from his broken thumb.

The All-Star second baseman, who hit .300 last season, stayed in Houston and worked out in Sugar Land while the Astros continued their road trip against the Los Angeles Angels. Houston will begin a three-game series in Chicago against the White Sox on Friday.

This will be Altuve’s second rehab assignment with the Space Cowboys after appearing with Sugar Land while the Space Cowboys were in Oklahoma City on April 29 and 30 of 2022. In those two games, Altuve went 3-for-7 with a double and a run scored.

It is not known how long Altuve will play for Sugar Land before he can be called up to the Astros, but Major League Baseball rules state that players have a maximum of 20 days on a rehab assignment.