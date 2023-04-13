HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Astros has made some adjustments to its alcohol-selling policy to adjust to faster games thanks to the pitch clock.

The team announced on Thursday that at the end of the seventh inning of games, it will have limited locations – about 40% of them – open to purchase both food and alcohol through the end of the games.

However, seat vendors will stop selling alcohol by the end of the seventh inning, and alcohol will be cut off four hours after the first pitch or at the building’s discretion.

This comes as other four Major League Baseball teams — the Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers — have extended alcohol sales through the eighth inning this season.

Teams historically have stopped selling alcohol after the seventh. MLB games have been considerably shorter this season, largely thanks to a series of rule changes.

Through the first 1 1/2 weeks of the season, the average game time was down 31 minutes, on track to be the sport’s lowest since 1984.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.