HOUSTON (KIAH) — For the first time in history, the two Major League Baseball teams from the Lone Star State will meet in the postseason, and it’s happening on the biggest stage possible.

The Astros beat the Minnesota Twins 3-2 Wednesday night in Game 4 of the American League Division Series, giving them a 3-games-to-1 series win and advancing them to their seventh straight American League Championship Series.

A loss would have forced a deciding Game 5 back in Houston.

You don’t want to go back home and play that fifth game if you don’t have to. Astros Manager Dusty Baker

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve greets teammates after the team defeated the Minnesota Twins in Game 4 to win a baseball AL Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

The Houston Astros team pose on the grass at Target Field after defeating the Minnesota Twins in Game 4 to win a baseball AL Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

The Astros opponent in the ALCS was determined Tuesday night.

The Rangers completed a three-game sweep of the number one seeded Baltimore Orioles putting Texas in the championship series for the first time since 2011.

The all-Texas ALCS begins Sunday with Game 1 between the two teams to be played at Minute Maid Park. The start time hasn’t been determined yet, and the Rangers haven’t announced who their starting pitcher will be.

The Astros will go with their ace, Justin Verlander.

“It should be a heck of a series,” Baker said.

Game 2 of the ALCS is set for Monday in Houston with Games 3 and 4 in Arlington on Wednesday and Thursday. Game 5 would also be played in the Rangers home ballpark if it’s necessary. Games 6 and 7 — also if they’re needed in the best-of-seven series — would be back in Houston.