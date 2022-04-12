HOUSTON (KIAH) – One week in and already the Astros’ Alex Bregman is bringing in the accolades. The third baseman won the first of the season’s American League Player of the Week honor.

It’s no surprise after you look at his hot start to the 2022 season, with 2 HR’s and 5 RBI through the first four games. In fact, Bregman recorded a multi-RBI game in all three of his starts last week.

This marks the second career AL Player of the Week award for Bregman, his other weekly award came in July of 2018. Bregman becomes the first Astros player to win AL Player of the Week since Justin Verlander did so in Sept. 2019.

The Astros had Monday off before starting a two-game series tonight against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix. One more road trip, to Seattle, remains until the team comes home for their season home opener on April 18, against the Los Angeles Angels.