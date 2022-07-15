ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Eight-time All-Star selection José Altuve left the Houston Astros’ game against the Angels shortly after getting hit with the opening pitch.

Altuve was hit on the left knee by Los Angeles starter Reid Detmers. Altuve went to first and eventually scored on Kyle Tucker’s single, but he didn’t take the field for the bottom half of the first.

Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve grimaces after being hit by a pitch during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Altuve has reached base in 12 consecutive games while batting .350 over that stretch.

He is batting .277 with 17 homers and 33 RBIs this season, earning the chance to play for AL manager Dusty Baker at the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium next week.

Astros poll question…

Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel won the American League batting Title last year, but he’s hitting only .231 so far this season, and talk is trending on Twitter. Should the Astros trade before the trade deadline later this month?

ASTROS POLL: Should Yuli Gurriel be traded #FortheH after the deadline later this month? More in the link >> https://t.co/0rGpaoQ1M2#Houston #astros — CW39 (@CW39Houston) July 15, 2022