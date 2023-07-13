HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two key members of the Houston Astros will begin their rehab assignments on Friday in Sugar Land, as outfielder Yordan Alvarez and Jose Urquidy will both be with the Space Cowboys when they face El Paso at home.

Alvarez will be rehabbing after suffering a right oblique injury back on June 8. He’s hitting .277 with 17 home runs and 55 RBIs. This will be Yordan’s first visit to Sugar Land, he played with the Round Rock Express when they were the Astros’ Triple-A affiliate.

Urquidy has been out of action since April 30 with a right shoulder injury, and has made only six starts with Houston, going 2-2 in 27.2 innings with a 5.20 ERA. The right-hander made two rehab appearances with the Space Cowboys last season.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy delivers during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Sugar Land will begin a nine-game homestand, with the first three games against the El Paso Chihuahuas at Constellation Field, while the Astros begin the second part of the season on the road, facing the Los Angeles Angels.