Astros’ Baker named Baseball America Manager of the Year

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr. watches during the ninth inning in Game 6 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker was named the 2021 Manager of the year by Baseball America magazine after leading the team to the American League pennant.

Baker led the Astros to its fourth World Series trip and third in the last five years. Houston won 95 games in 2021 to win the AL West, then beat Chicago and Boston to advance to the Fall Classic. The Astros lost the Series to the Atlanta Braves in six games.

The Astros were 49-27 (.645) vs. the AL West and 45-32 (.584) vs. opponents with winning records. The Astros also had to navigate through Injured List stints by multiple everyday position players and starting pitchers.

Baker is the third Astros manager to win the award, joining Larry Dierker in 1998 and A.J. Hinch in 2017 to win the award. Baker also won in 2000, when he led to the San Francisco Giants to a World Series berth.

Under Baker, the Astros have a combined 17-12 (.586) record over the past two postseasons, giving them more playoff wins in that span than any other AL club. Baker’s .586 postseason winning percentage as Astros’ manager is the best in franchise history.

Baker reached two additional milestones in 2021. When the Astros clinched the AL West title in September, he became the first manager in MLB history to win division titles with five different clubs. And, when the Astros advanced to the World Series in October, Baker became the ninth manager in history to win pennants in both the AL and NL.