HOUSTON (KIAH) — You can find from the oldest stadiums in the league, such as Fenway Park, to newer venues like Yankee Stadium, baseball fans have taken to Instagram to tag their favorite fields millions of times. Eight ballparks have accumulated more than 1 million geotagged posts each on Instagram. These include Dodger Stadium, Fenway Park, Wrigley Field, Yankee Stadium, Oracle Park, Angel Stadium, Citi Field, and Minute Maid.

Whether they’re capturing an exciting double play, a thrilling grand slam, or simply using the outfield as a picturesque backdrop for a selfie, baseball fans across the country love to share their experiences at the ballpark on Instagram.

But which MLB ballparks are the most Instagrammed in the entire league? To find out, aGamble.com, an online casino, and betting promo offers site, analyzed geotagged photos from all 30 MLB ballparks, aiming to determine the most “Instagrammable” stadiums in the country.

In #8 MINUTE MAID PARK: HOUSTON ASTROS

It’s no surprise that the home stadium of the 2022 World Series champions cracked the top 10 list of most Instagrammed ballparks. Astros fans are so proud to show off their championship team that the stadium has more than 850,000 geotagged Instagram posts.