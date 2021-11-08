Astros’ Correa, Gurriel win AL Gold Glove Awards

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa tags out Boston Red Sox’s Alex Verdugo at second to end the top of the seventh inning in Game 6 of baseball’s American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two members of the Houston Astros’ infield won a couple of Gold Glove Awards for the 2021 season.

Astros shortstop Carlos Correa and first baseman Yuli Gurriel won American League Gold Gloves for their positions on Sunday.

Correa becomes the second shortstop in franchise history to win a Gold Glove, joining Roger Metzger in 1973. He led all Major League players in Defensive WAR (Wins Above Replacement) at 2.9. He also led AL shortstops in Defensive Runs Saved with 21, topping Andrelton Simmons (14) and Isiah Kiner-Falefa (11). Amongst AL shortstops, he ranked third in fielding percentage (.981), third in assists (384), third in total chances (579) and third in zone rating (.794).

Gurriel, the 2021 AL batting champ, became the second Astros first basemen to win a Gold Glove, joining Jeff Bagwell in 1994. Gurriel became the oldest player to win a Gold Glove at first base. He also led AL first basemen in zone rating (.874) and assists (86). He also ranked tied for second in Defensive Runs Saved (5), third in total chances (1147), fourth in fielding percentage (.995) and fifth in double plays (95).

Atlanta Braves’ Dansby Swanson dives back to first past Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel during the sixth inning of Game 1 in baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

By winning a Gold Glove, Correa and Gurriel are now eligible for the Rawlings Platinum Glove, which will be given to the top defender in each league, regardless of position. The winner will be selected via a combination of a national fan vote and the SABR Defensive Index.

Astros pitcher Zack Greinke, catcher Martín Maldonado and outfielder Kyle Tucker were also finalists for AL Gold Glove Awards, but those positional awards were given to Chicago White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel, Oakland catcher Sean Murphy and Kansas City outfielder Joey Gallo.

St. Louis became the first team with five Gold Glove winners when first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, second baseman Tommy Edman, third baseman Nolan Arenado, center fielder Harrison Bader and left fielder Tyler O’Neill earned the NL fielding honor.

Arenado won his ninth Gold Glove, his first since he was traded last winter by Colorardo. Goldschmidt won his fourth and first since 2017 with Arizona. O’Neill won his second in a row. Keuchel won his fifth Gold Glove, and San Francisco shortstop Brandon Belt won his fourth.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.