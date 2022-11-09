HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Astros made a couple of roster moves and announced a couple of health updates on two key players on Wednesday.

The team announced that first baseman Trey Mancini and relief pitcher Will Smith are now free agents. General manager James Click has declined the team’s mutual option on Mancini and declined the club option on Smith.

Mancini, who was traded to the Astros from Baltimore at the trade deadline and hit two home runs in his first game as an Astro. But since then, his bat went silent and hit .176 the rest of the season with eight home runs.

But Mancini did contribute to the team in the postseason, making a big defensive play in Game 5 of the World Series and going 1-for-3 in Game 6.

Smith was another trade deadline acquisition who didn’t pan out as planned. The left-hander who was traded from Atlanta for starter Jake Odorizzi pitched 22 innings in 24 appearances for Houston with a 3.27 ERA. Smith did not see any action in the postseason.

But the key option Astros fans are waiting on is if ace pitcher Justin Verlander will accept his player option for 2023 that would be for $25 million, or decline it and become a free agent. That decision will come Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Astros got some good health-related news about third baseman Alex Bregman, who will not need surgery on his fractured left index finger. He injured it while sliding into second base in the eighth inning of Game 6 of the World Series, but stayed in the game.

Also, catcher Martin Maldonado will undergo a procedure to correct a sports hernia that he played through for most of the season.