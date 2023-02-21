HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Astros aren’t just doing things on the field, but off the field as well.

The Astros Foundation is investing in the local HBCU school in town in Texas Southern University. The foundation announced that it will provide funding for the university to build both baseball and softball stadiums on its Houston campus.

It was announced during a pregame ceremony at Minute Maid Park before a game at the Cactus Jack HBCU Classic on Friday, when the Astros presented TSU officials a $1 million check.

Paula Harris, vice president of community affairs and director of the Astros Foundation, said TSU students deserve the opportunity to go from playing and watching baseball at a city park to having their own stadium on campus.

The Tigers’ baseball team currently plays offsite at MacGregor Park, while the softball team plays away from campus at Memorial Park.

“This partnership is a game-changer for our student-athletes. Our players already excel in the classroom as scholars. Now they will get the facilities they deserve as athletes,” said TSU Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Kevin Granger. “I would like to thank Houston Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane and his executive team for their generosity and commitment to help make this project a reality for our campus and the surrounding community.”