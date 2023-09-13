HOUSTON (KIAH) — Oakland isn’t the worst team in baseball according to their record.

They’re the second worst, yet they’ve topped the American League West Division-leading Houston Astros for two straight nights.

Monday’s 4-0 three-hit effort could be attributed to an off-day, but Tuesday’s 6-2 loss with ace Justin Verlander on the hill has some Astros fans concerned.

“It’s tough to take, but it is what it is at this point,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “So we’ve just got to come back tomorrow and salvage this game before we go on the road.”

First pitch of the final game with Oakland this season is set for 6:10 p.m. at Minute Maid Park.

After an off-day Thursday, the Astros will play the Royals in Kansas City three times this weekend — the team with the worst record in Major League Baseball.

They’ll host the Royals the following weekend, but in between is a tougher matchup.

Baltimore comes to Houston for three games Monday-Wednesday with the Orioles in first place in the American League Division with the best record in the American League.

Houston finishes the season after hosting the Royals on a six-game road trip to Seattle and Arizona — two teams with solid playoff aspirations.

The stretch run is going to be an exciting one for the Astros who are one game ahead of the Texas Rangers and one-and-a-half games ahead of the Mariners in the A.L. West going into Wednesday’s action.

“I don’t worry,” Baker said about the challenge ahead. “I don’t like it, but worrying — like I told you before — worrying does no good. It doesn’t do anything but make it worse.”