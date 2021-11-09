Astros’ Dusty Baker and Luis Garcia finalists for BBWAA award

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr. watches during the ninth inning in Game 6 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Astros Manager Dusty Baker and right-handed pitcher Luis Garcia were each named finalists for the 2021 BBWAA Awards. Baker is a finalist for American League Manager of the Year while Garcia Is a finalist for the American League Rookie of the Year Award.

Baker helped lead the Astros to the World Series this season, giving the club its third appearance in the Fall Classic in the past five seasons and its fourth in the Series in franchise history.

Congratulations to Dusty Baker for being named a finalist for the 2021 AL Manager of the Year Award!#ForTheH pic.twitter.com/QTKe9JGfsf — Houston Astros (@astros) November 8, 2021

Dusty baker is one of the most successful managers in MLB history, he has 1,987 wins in his 24 seasons as a skipper, which ranks 12th all-time.

When the Astros clinched the AL West title in September, he became the first manager in MLB history to win division titles with five different clubs. And, when the Astros advanced to the World Series in October, Baker became the ninth manager in history to win pennants in both the AL and NL.

Baker could be the third Astros manager to earn the BBWAA Manager of the Year Award, joining Hal Lanier (1986) and Larry Dierker (1998). This would also be the fourth time in his illustrious career for him to win the award (1993, 1997, 2000).

Garcia, who debuted on Sept. 4, 2020, went 11-8 with a 3.48 ERA in his 30 MLB appearances.

Congratulations to Luis Garcia for being named a 2021 BBWAA AL Rookie of the Year finalist!#ForTheH pic.twitter.com/WNqug0bB9x — Houston Astros (@astros) November 8, 2021

His strikeout totals were the second-highest by a rookie in Astros franchise history, trailing only RHP Tom Griffin (200) in 1969. Garcia became the eighth rookie pitcher in club history to post an 11-win season and the first since RHP Collin McHugh, who also won 11 games for the Astros in 2014.

He could become the fourth Astros player and the first pitcher to earn the Rookie of Year award, joining Jeff Bagwell (1991), Carlos Correa (2015) and Yordan Alvarez (2019).