HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s only been a few months since the Houston Astros won the 2022 World Series championship, so why not keep the party going while getting ready for the upcoming 2023 season?

The Astros are hosting its annual FanFest on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Minute Maid Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., where fans can see their favorite players, get photo opportunities as well as get autographs of their favorite Astro players, from past to present.

While the event is free to the public, all fans must have an admission voucher to enter, which cost $1, with all proceeds going to the Astros Foundation.

There is also opportunities for fans with kids to play catch on the field, swing in the batting cages and pitch in the bullpens. All of these events are extra and may be sold out as of Friday.

Fans can also take tours of the Astros’ clubhouse, plus live music, food trucks, an arcade game zone in Union Station and photo opportunities with the World Series trophy, and more!

There are a limited number of vouchers that will be made available on the morning of the FanFest. The vouchers will appear in the MLB Ballpark app 24 hours prior to the event.

For more information about the event, go to Astros.com/fanfest.