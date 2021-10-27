HOUSTON (KIAH) — As the the Houston Astros continue their efforts to win the World Series, they never stop their efforts to help the community.

Prior to game two of the seven game series, Major League Baseball and the Houston Astros will host a community event at the Houston Area Women`s Center, a domestic violence shelter, to benefit the children living at the facility.

The effort is part of the Fall Classic Legacy Initiative. That’s were MLB awarded the Houston Astros with a $25,000 grant, towards an enrichment project, within the community.

That money with go towards refurbishing the Houston Women’s Center’s play area.

The event is being held in dual celebration of the 2021 World Series as well as the announcement of the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award, which will be presented prior to Game 2 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park.

Luis Clemente, son of the late Hall of Famer, as well as the recipient of the Award, will be in attendance to help give the kids and present special gifts on behalf of MLB and the Astros.

The Fall Classic Legacy Initiative is an effort to give back to host communities of the World Series.