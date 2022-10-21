HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Astros are two wins away from another chance at at another World Series win. That’s thanks to a 3-2 win over the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series.

The game at Minute Maid Park Thursday night featured stellar pitching from starter Framber Valdez and two relievers.

Valdez would likely have pitched seven shutout innings had it not been for his own double error in the fourth inning that led to the two unearned Yankees’ runs.

Manager Dusty Baker is proud of how the 28 year old handled himself — with some help from his friends.

“You always worry about a young player being able to shake off something like that,” Baker said. “But (catcher Martin Maldonado) — the guys on the team — they told him, ‘Hey, forget it. You’ve still got the lead. Go out and pitch.”

Valdez got all of the run support he needed courtesy of a three-run homer in the bottom of the third inning by third baseman Alex Bregman.

Baker said Bregman shrugged off a slow start during the regular season to come on strong down the stretch and into the playoffs.

“He’s a big game guy,” Baker said. “He’s a gym rat who enjoys baseball as much as anything.”

Houston fans are enjoying baseball right now too, but the next three games of the ALCS are scheduled to be played in New York with Game 3 set for Saturday with first pitch coming at 4:07 p.m. on TBS.

Former Astro Gerrit Cole is set to start for New York on Saturday, while Houston has not yet announced a starter, although it is most likely Lance McCullers Jr.

Bregman is thankful for the fans’ support during the first two games at Minute Maid, and he expects a rowdy welcome from Yankees fans as the series moves to The Bronx.

“I think we did a good job the first two games,” he said. “We just have to keep playing hard — keep competing. It’s fun playing in the postseason. Great atmosphere here, great atmosphere there. Just looking forward to continuing to compete.”