HOUSTON (KIAH) — Eleven games into the 2023 season, the defending World Series champions are not setting the baseball world on fire.

But the Houston Astros are managing to maintain a record near .500 despite key injuries to an outfielder, an infielder, and a starting pitcher.

Monday night’s 8-2 victory over the Pirates in Pittsburgh has the ‘Stros at five wins and six losses.

In the American League West Division that’s good enough for third place, just a game and a half back of first.

Reinforcements are expected soon.

Most notably — leadoff hitter, second baseman, and fan favorite Jose Altuve should return to action in late May or early June.

He’s recovering from a broken hand he suffered while playing in the World Baseball Classic — an injury that required surgery.

Left fielder Michael Brantley needed shoulder surgery in August which cost him the second half of last season.

He too is due back next month as is Lance McCullers who’s coming off a muscle strain in his throwing arm.

McCullers’ return would add depth to the Astros pitching staff and options for who will man the rotation.

Two healthy Astros weighed in last week on the team’s sluggish start to the season.

“We’ve just got to play it one day at a time,” center fielder Chas McCormick said. “Every game — every pitch is big. I think our lineup’s just fine, especially when we get a couple of our pieces back later on. We’re going to be a really dangerous team.”

“We have a great team,” shortstop Jeremy Pena said. “You know, we have a great lineup, and it’s just a matter of showing it every single day.”