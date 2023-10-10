HOUSTON (KIAH) — A game three in a best-of-five series when it’s tied at 1-1 is often described as pivotal.

That’s exactly what’s on tap Tuesday afternoon when the Houston Astros visit the Minnesota Twins in the third game of the American League Division Series.

Houston won Game 1 Saturday 6-4 behind a strong pitching performance by ace Justin Verlander, but they fell 6-2 in Game 2 on Sunday.

It’ll be Christian Javier getting the ball for the Astros in Game 3 opposite Sonny Gray for the Twins with first pitch set for 3:07 p.m. at Target Field in Minneapolis.

The Astros chose to fly in Monday morning rather than after Game 2 Sunday night, but they still had time to practice at the Twins’ home ballpark yesterday afternoon.

“I think we had about an hour’s worth of trying to learn the field and the sight lines — get accustomed to the outdoors and the weather,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “Things are good. We’ve been here. It’s warmer than when we were here in April. It was freezing when we came through here in April. The mood is good.”

Astros fans who can’t make the trip to Minnesota for Games 2 and 3 can watch the game among fellow fans at the official watch party happening Tuesday and Wednesday at Karbach Brewery.