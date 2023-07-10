HOUSTON (KIAH) — After an injury-plagued first half of the Major League Baseball season, the Houston Astros have still managed to put themselves in a good position in their division.

Here at the All-Star break, the Astros sit in second place in the American League West Division, just two games behind the slumping Texas Rangers.

For the next four days, it’s all about rest and recuperation for almost the entire team.

Three Astros were named all stars, but only one of them will play in the mid-summer classic.

Winning the American League pennant last year earned Houston Manager Dusty Baker A.L. managing duties in the All Star Game tomorrow night, and in that position, he’s chosen to keep two of his players off the field.

Ace pitcher Framber Valdez started Saturday’s game, a 3-2 win over the Seattle Mariners.

Playing Tuesday night would be inadequate rest for the hurler who’s also dealing with pain in his ankle that caused the team to skip his previous start.

Slugger Yordan Alvarez is another Astros all star, but he too will not play in the annual contest against the National League.

He remains on the 10-day Injured List with an oblique injury.

Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports that Astros General Manager Dana Brown says that Alvarez will start a rehab assignment after the all star break, but he won’t take part in the All Star Game.

That leaves outfielder Kyle Tucker as the only Astro who will see playing time.

He was named an all star to replace another injured player, and he’ll start the game on the bench.

Following the home run derby Monday night and the All Star Game Tuesday night, all M.L.B. teams will have Wednesday and Thursday off.

What’s often considered the second half of the season — even though the Astros have played well over half of their games — begins on Friday with Houston headed to Los Angeles for a three-game series with the Angels.