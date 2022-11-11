HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Astros All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve and All-Star designated hitter Yordan Alvarez won the Silver Slugger Award, which names them as the top offensive player at their position in the American League in 2022.

Altuve, 32, hit .300 (148×527) with 28 home runs, 57 RBI, 103 runs, 18 stolen bases and a .921 OPS (.387 OBP/.533 SLG) in 141 games for the Astros this season. He earned his eighth career All-Star game appearance and led the majors in the leadoff home runs (12).

In the American League, he ranked second in runs, third in OPS, third in slugging percentage, fourth in on-base percentage and eighth in batting average. Among AL second basemen, he ranked first in home runs, hits, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and runs.

This marks Altuve’s sixth career Silver Slugger Award (2014-2018, 2022), which is the most in Astros franchise history passing Craig Biggio (5x).

Alvarez, 25, batted .306 (144×470) with a career-high 37 home runs, 97 RBI, 95 runs, 29 doubles, 78 walks and a 1.019 OPS (.406 OBP/.613 SLG) in 135 games for the Astros this season. He also earned his first career All-Star game selection.

In the AL, he ranked second in OPS, slugging percentage and on-base percentage. He also ranked third in home runs, fourth in batting average, tied for fourth in walks and tied for fifth in RBI in the AL. This marks Alvarez’s first career Silver Slugger Award.

Established in 1980, the Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger Awards are the top offensive honors in Major League Baseball. Managers and coaches of all 30 Major League teams vote for the players they feel are the best offensive producers at each position in both the American and National Leagues.

There have been 13 Astros who have won a Silver Slugger Award, with Alex Bregman and George Springer last winning it in 2019.