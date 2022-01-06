HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Astros made some front office additions on Wednesday, as well as postpone their yearly fan convention.

Jason Kanzler was promoted to the Astros’ hitting coach after working in the team’s minor-league system as hitting coordinator. He was also the hitting coach for Fayetteville in 2019. Kanzler was a player in

The team announced that it has hired two assistant general managers in Andrew Ball and Scott Powers, who will join Pete Putila.

Ball joins Houston after five years with the Los Angeles Angels as their director of baseball operations. Powers joins the Astros after five seasons as the quantitative analysis director for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

For the Astros, Ball will deal with baseball operations, while Powers will be working with research and development.

Sara Goodrum is the Astros’ new director of player development, coming from the Milwaukee Brewers, where she was the minor-league hitting coordinator for the team.

The Astros have postponed the 2022 Caravan and FanFest, citing it as “out of an abundance of caution and our desire to deliver the best experience to our fans.” The team said it will try to move the convention to a date closer to the regular season.

