HOUSTON (KIAH) — With 43 games remaining in the 2023 regular season the Houston Astros are within striking distance of first place in the American League West Division.

They just completed a three-game home stand in which they went two and one against the Los Angeles Angels.

Justin Verlander got the win on Friday during his first home start with the Astros since being traded back to the club in a trade deadline deal earlier this month.

The Friday and Saturday games were both decided by 11-3 scores, with the Astros winning both contests.

Houston dropped Sunday’s series finale, 2-1, despite a strong start by Jose Urquidy, who was making his first home start since April after coming off the injured list.

The Astros remain two and a half games back in the AL West standings with the first-place Texas Rangers also winning their weekend series two games to one.