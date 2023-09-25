HOUSTON (KIAH) — In recent years, the last handful of games have been a time to rest starters and get ready for the postseason.

That’s not the case for the Astros in 2023.

If the regular season ended today, Houston would make the playoffs as the third and final wild card in the American League.

But their hold on that position is a mere half-game over Seattle, and the Mariners have seven games remaining to the Astros six.

Seattle also holds the tie-breaker between the two teams by virtue of winning the season series.

That means, the Astros must finish a game ahead of the Mariners if they are to advance.

The next three nights will be crucial.

Houston travels to Seattle for games Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Winning two out of three — or potentially sweeping the M’s — would put the Astros in a much stronger position entering the final weekend.

The American League West Division is also still in play.

The Royals sweeping the Astros over the weekend coupled with the Rangers sweeping Seattle has the Astros two and a half games back of the Rangers.

Texas finishes the season on the road with three with the Angels and four more with the Mariners.

Houston also finishes on the road with the three in Seattle and three at Arizona over the weekend.

The right combination of Rangers losses and Astros wins could still result in Houston’s third straight AL West crown.