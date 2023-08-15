HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley will begin his second rehab assignment of the season with Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday.

The move is a significant sign that the 36-year-old could be ready to make his season debut with the Astros later this season if no other complications happen.

Brantley will be in uniform for the Space Cowboys on Tuesday when they face the Round Rock Express at 7:05 p.m. at Constellation Field in Sugar Land.

Near the beginning of the season, Brantley had a rehab stint with Sugar Land after returning from right shoulder surgery over the offseason, going 6-for-24 with two doubles, five RBIs, 11 walks, six runs scored and only one strikeout.

But his return to the Astros was suddenly stopped after another setback in his rehab in May and was put on the 60-day injured list in June. Brantley slowly worked his way back and is now ready to begin another rehab assignment.

The Astros continue a three-game series in Miami against the Marlins on Tuesday at 5:40 p.m.