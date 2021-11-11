Astros outfielder Jake Meyers has shoulder surgery

Houston Astros center fielder Jake Meyers (6) holds his arm with a trainer after being injured against the Chicago White Sox in the second inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Houston Astros center fielder Jake Meyers had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, an injury that could delay his 2022 season.

The 25-year-old was hurt on Oct. 12 in Game 4 of the AL Division Series at the Chicago White Sox when he tried to make a leaping catch at the wall on Gavin Sheets’ second-inning home run.

Meyers had hoped to return later in the postseason but did not play again. He was 3-for-8 with two RBIs against the White Sox.

Meyers is not expected to be ready for game competition before opening day.

In the regular season, Meyers, who began the season at Triple-A Sugar Land, hit .260 in 49 games with six home runs and 28 RBIs after being called up by the Astros on July 31.