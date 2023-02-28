HOUSTON (KIAH) The preseason is all about ramping up for the regular season, but Monday saw big developments in the Astros camp.

Arguably the two most popular players — veteran Jose Altuve and second year man Jeremy Pena — played in their first spring training games.

Neither recorded a hit, but Altuve put things in perspective while talking to reporters last week.

“Yeah, I think we gotta go one game at a time starting from today,” he said on Thursday. “I think that’s what we want to do — go one game at a time — not thinking about the playoffs. Because if see what we’re facing, our division is really good.”

The American League West Division features several teams that appear to be on the rise.

Seattle won 90 games last season, the Angels have two-way stud Shohei Ohtani, and the Rangers have agreed to almost a billion dollars in player contracts over the past two off-seasons in hopes of building a winner.

But the Astros are the odds-on favorite to, not only win the division, but to become the first team to win back-to-back World Series titles since the Yankees won three straight from 1998 to 2000.

Houston begins defense of its title on March 30.

The Astros will host the Chicago White Sox on Opening Day at Minute Maid Park.