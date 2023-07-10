HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Astros selected two players in the first two rounds of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft on Sunday, including one with roots in the Houston area.

With its first-round pick at No. 28, the Astros picked shortstop Brice Matthews from the University of Nebraska but played at Atascocita High School in Humble. And in the second round, Houston selected right-hander Alonzo Tredwell from UCLA.

Matthews, 21, is a right-handed hitting shortstop who hit .359 (74×206) with 11 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 67 RBIs, 20 stolen bases, a .723 SLG, a .481 OBP and a 1.204 OPS in 54 games for the Cornhuskers this season.

Matthews was named a second-team All-American by NCBWA and a Collegiate Baseball’s third-team All-American.

He is also a local product that played high school baseball at Atascocita High School in Humble. Matthews was also a member of the Astros Youth Academy. Matthews is the first player in Nebraska history to record 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in a season.

Tredwell, 21, is a right-handed pitcher that went 4-2 with a 3.57 ERA (18ER/45.1IP) in nine starts for UCLA this season. He also recorded 51 strikeouts and just 12 walks in 2023.

In his two-year career with the Bruins, Tredwell went 8-3 with a 2.83 ERA (29ER/92.1IP) and 113 strikeouts. He was also named to the 2022 Pac-12 All-Conference Team.

The second day of the draft is on Monday, which begins at 1 p.m. Central time and goes through round three through 10. The draft wraps up on Tuesday with rounds 11-20.