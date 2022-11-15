HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Astros has made it official and announce that reliever Rafael Montero has re-signed with the team on a three-year deal.

Terms were not disclosed, but reports said that the deal is worth $34.5 million.

The deal comes after the Astros let its general manager James Click go. The Houston Chronicle reports that while assistant general manager Andrew Ball and senior director of baseball strategy Bill Firkus are running the team’s day-to-day operations, ESPN reports that Astros owner Jim Crane “personally negotiated” Montero’s deal.

Montero, 32, came into his own as a key part of the Astros’ bullpen this year. He recorded a career-low 2.37 ERA with a 5-2 record along with 73 strikeouts, 14 saves and a 1.02 WHIP in a career-high 71 appearances.

The Dominican righty reliever was a part of the Astros combined no-hitter in Game 4 of the World Series, where he tossed one scoreless inning with one strikeout. During this year’s postseason, he recorded a 1.93 ERA (2ER.9.1IP) with 10 strikeouts and a .156 opponent batting average.

Houston acquired Montero before the 2021 trade deadline from the Seattle Mariners. In his career with Houston, he’s notched a 2.18 ERA (18ER/74.1IP) with a .191 opponent batting average.