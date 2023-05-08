HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Major League Baseball season is nearing the quarter post, and thankfully for the defending World Series champions, no one is pulling away in the American League West Division.

The Astros fell 3-1 to the Mariners in Seattle on Sunday, putting their record at 17-17 on the still-young season.

The two teams are tied for third place in the AL West, 3.5 games back of the Texas Rangers.

The Astros stand to get a boost when second baseman and fan-favorite Jose Altuve returns from injury.

Houston Astros relief pitcher Matt Gage reacts after a bases-loaded balk call scored a run for the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena completes a double play on Seattle Mariners’ Jarred Kelenic with Ty France forced out at second during the third inning a baseball game, Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Houston Astros starting pitcher J.P. France throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Houston Astros’ Yordan Alvarez hits an RBI double against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Houston Astros’ Mauricio Dubon runs home to score on a sacrifice fly by teammate Kyle Tucker against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier throws against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, May 5, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

He’s been out all season with a broken thumb, but Astros general manager Dana Brown says he could start a rehab assignment with one of the system’s minor league teams “in a week or so.”

Center fielder Chas McCormick and designated hitter Michael Brantley could return to the big-league club as early as the three-game series in Los Angeles with the Angels that starts Monday.

But the pitching staff took a blow over the weekend.

The Astros announced that starter Luis Garcia will need to undergo Tommy John surgery, which will end his season.

After the series in L.A., it’s off to Chicago to play three against the White Sox before returning to Minute Maid Park for a six-game homestand.