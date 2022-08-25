HOUSTON (KIAH) – Another historic season is on the way for the Astros in 2023. Due to MLB’s revised schedule, the Astros will face all other 29 MLB teams in one season for the first time ever.

The season will begin with six game homestand on March 30. The Chicago White Sox make their way to Minute Maid Park, marking the first time the teams have ever met on opening day.

As for the rest of the schedule, the Astros will host 22 different teams throughout the year, including eight National League teams and all 14 American League squads.

The Chicago Cubs are making the trip to Houston for the first time since 2019 for a three-game series May 15-17. Other National league teams in town will be the Phillies, Nationals, Reds, Mets, Rockies and Padres.

Looking to schedule a visit to watch the battle for the Silver Boot? April 14-16 (3 games) and July 24-26 (3 games) are the dates the Rangers will be in town to take on the Astros.

Road trips this year for interleague play include stops at the Pirates, Braves, Brewers, Dodgers, Cardinals, Rockies, Marlins and Diamondbacks.

Here is the full schedule for the 2023 season.